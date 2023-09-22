UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from Enterprise, Nevada, the official UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
By Rami Hanna
The UFC's once again back in the Apex facility following their historic Noche UFC event and this card will be headlined by a lightweight clash that could shake up the division and lead to bigger matchups for both competitors
UFC Vegas 79 will feature 11 bouts, with a headliner being between No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev comes into this bout after a fight-of-the-night loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 via a majority decision. Gamrot bounced back from his loss to Beneil Dariush by defeating Jalin Turner by a split decision.
The co-main event will be a featherweight bout between No. 12 ranked Dan Ige and his opponent, the No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell. Ige is currently on a 2-fight winning streak with a knockout over Damon Jackson and a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr. Mitchell's undefeated streak came to an end last December when he was submitted in the second round to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282.
A couple of other fights that are set to go down this Saturday include a rematch between Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez. Bryan Battle is back in action following his 14-second win via KO as he takes on AJ Fletcher, and Ricardo Ramos returns to the octagon after a year-off where he'll open the main card against Charles Jourdain.
Ahead of the action on Saturday night, the last step is the official UFC Vegas 79 weigh-ins. Here are the official weigh-in results from all 22 fighters set to compete live from Enterprise, Nevada.
Main Card
Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)
Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)
Bryan Battle (171) vs. AJ Fletcher (170.5)
Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)
Preliminary Card:
Dan Argueta () vs. Miles Johns (136)
Andre Fialho (171) vs. Tim Means (171)
Jacon Malkoun (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185)
Mohammad Usman (237) vs. Jake Collier (256.5)
Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (115.5)
Tamires Vidal (134) vs. Montserrat Rendon (135)