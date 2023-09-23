UFC Vegas 79 live stream: Watch Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot free online
After multiple weeks on the road, the UFC returns home to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot. The main event pits the No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Fiziev (12-2) against the No. 7 ranked Gamrot (22-2) in a matchup between two potential world champions.
Fiziev was last seen in the Octagon in a war against current BMF title holder Justin Gaethje at UFC 286. A win for Fizeiv would have propelled him into title contention, however, not many can say to have gone toe-to-toe with one of the most violent men in MMA history, thus why Fiziev's stock has remained relatively high despite the loss.
His opponent on the other hand is coming off a close split-decision win over Jalin Turner but Gamrot has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with inside the Octagon, having gone 5-2 during his time with the UFC.
With a shot at one of the bigger names in the lightweight division for the winner, Fiziev vs. Gamrot gives fans a chance to see whose hype is warranted, and which one of the fighters is more pretender than contender.
At FanSided MMA, we do not condone nor promote the use of illegal streams or downloading pirated content. We also understand that not everyone has access to a network provider that shows the UFC's weekly fight nights or have the financial capabilities to pay for the many subscriptions required to watch.
You'd be lucky to hear that you can find reliable streams online with a quick google search. If that fails, you can head over to r/MMA, the official MMA subreddit on Reddit.com. Please be advised, these streams are never the safest for your devices. You are clicking at your own risk.