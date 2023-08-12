UFC Vegas 78 live results: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos highlights
UFC Vegas 78 takes place on Saturday, August 12 and will feature 13 fights on the card. Here are the live results as the action unfolds.
UFC puts on the second event in its packed August calendar this Friday with an exciting fight night event. Returning to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC puts on a thrilling 13-fight card headlined by Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos.
The main event will be a welterweight bout between no. 10-ranked Vicente 'The Silent Assassin' Luque and no. 9-ranked Rafael dos Anjos. This is an all-Brazilian affair as the two pit their experience and resumes against each other to come out on top.
The penultimate fight of the evening will be a featherweight meeting between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu. Both having had their last fights in the second half of 2022, Swanson and Dawodu look to get back to winning ways in a major way in Sin City.
The UFC Vegas 78 card features a number of divisions, including two women's divisions being on display in three of the 13 scheduled fights, that will be in action. This event is the final stop before UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, and it promises to showcase the rising stars of the promotion, as well as those vying for title contention.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs. dos Anjos live results
UFC Vegas 78 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+) - 7pm ET/4pm PT
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Vicente Luque defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cub Swanson defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Khalil Rountree Jr. defeated Chris Daukaus via TKO, Round 1 - 2:40
Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Iasmin Lucindo defeated Polyana Viana via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 -3:41
AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
OFFICIAL RESULTS: AJ Dobson defeated Tafon Nchukwi via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Josh Fremd defeated Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
UFC Vegas 78 Prelim Card (ESPN, ESPN+) - 4pm ET/1pm PT
JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Marcus McGhee defeated JP Buys via KO, Round 1, 2:19
Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Terrance McKinney defeated Mike Breeden via TKO, Round 1 - 1:25
Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Isaac Dulgarian defeated Francis Marshall via TKO - Round 1, 4:48
Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Martin Buday defeated Josh Parisian via submission (kimura), Round 1 - 4:11
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Conejo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jaqueline Amorim defeated Montserrat Conejo via TKO - Round 3, 3:41
Da'mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Da'mon Blackshear defeated Jose Johnson via submission (twister), Round 1 - 3:47
Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luana Santos defeated Juliana Miller via TKO - Round 1, 3:41