UFC Vegas 100: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira fight card, channel guide, betting odds
The UFC returns to the APEX for the organization's 100th fight night on ESPN+. Flyweight veteran and former title challenger Alex Perez will test young Japanese prospect Tatsuro Taira. The No. 5-ranked Perez upset contender Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91 and will be looking to pick up his second straight. Since joining the UFC, Taira will fight in his first main event and is undefeated at 15-0.
The co-main event will feature Russian middleweight Ikram Aliskerov, who is on a seven-fight win streak, six of those being by way of finish. Aliskerov will face promotional newcomer Antonio Trocoli, who appeared on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019 and will be fighting on short notice due to Aliskerov's original opponent Andre Muniz being forced to withdraw due to injury.
The featured bout on the main card will be between featherweights Timmy Cuamba and Lucas Almeida. Cuamba lost his UFC debut to Bolaji Oki at UFC Vegas 86 while Almeida is on a two-fight losing streak.
The main card will also feature flyweights Asu Almabayev and Jose Johnson. Kazakhstan's Almabayev is on a 15-fight win streak, 2-0 since joining the UFC, while DWCS alum Johnson will be looking for his second straight. The main card opens up with a bantamweight bout between Brady Hiestand and Garrett Armfield. Both fighters are on two-fight win streaks.
Headlining the prelims will be flyweights Tagir Ulanbekov and Joshua Van. Ulanbekov is on a two-fight win streak while Van has won eight straight and is looking to enter the rankings. Ulanbekov was originally scheduled to face Perez, but both fighters were rebooked when he was moved to the main event slot against Taira.
The prelims will also feature a women's strawweight bout between Josefine Knutsson and former LFA women's strawweight champion Julia Polastri. Decorated kickboxer Knutsson is undefeated at 7-0 while Polastri will be making her debut on a four-fight win streak after coming off of DWCS.
UFC Vegas 100 full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN2/ESPN+ | 7p.m. ET
- Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Antonio Trocoli
- Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns
- Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson
- Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN2/ESPN+ | 4p.m. ET
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van
- Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness
- Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt
- Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson
- Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri
- Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
UFC Vegas 100 betting odds
According to DraftKings, Taira is the -180 favorite against slight underdog Perez (+150). Aliskerov is the biggest betting favorite (-900) against short-notice opponent Trocoli (+600). Cuamba opens up as the favorite (-185) against Brazils' Almedia (+154). Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.