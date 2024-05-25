UFC Store Memorial Day sales revealed
By Jaren Kawada
With no UFC event on the weekend of May 25, the premiere mixed martial arts organization will be taking Memorial Day weekend off, much like several other businesses. However, the popular and convenient UFC Store will remain active, with a current deal in place for customers.
The UFC Store has recognized Memorial Day in the past with readily available discount codes for consumers but in 2024, there does not appear to be any such promotion. Instead, the website will be offering free shipping on orders over $49 with the promo code UFC49, redeemable at checkout.
The promotional offer will be available until May 26. After that date, the store will likely feature a new deal but it is unclear what the anticipated advertisement will be. In previous years, the online merchandise store has offered Memorial Day discounts. In 2019, they offered 20% off all products while also debuting customized military-based hats, clothing, and water bottles.
The UFC has always made its appreciation for the military known, most notably through its 'UFC: Fight for the Troops' Fight Night events. Several of its fighters entered the promotion as veterans including Randy Couture, Tim Kennedy, Liz Carmouche, Neil Magny and Brandon Vera, amongst others.
Additionally, many other fan-favorite fighters without direct connections to military personnel often express their support for the armed forces, namely Colby Covington and Bryce Mitchell. Mitchell has become recognized for his camouflage fight shorts which he aggressively campaigned for in post-fight interviews for several years before having his wish granted.
The UFC store offers deals throughout Memorial Day weekend
While there may not be an active discount code for the UFC Store, the company recently released additional UFC 301-based merchandise. Of the new release includes Brazilian inspired clothing and championship gear for flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja.
The UFC Store is also promoting the upcoming UFC 302 event from Newark, New Jersey, headlined by Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Fans can purchase mock fighter kits for either lightweight or customized apparel for several other fighters on the card.
Once the event comes to a close, look for additional stock to be added to the store depending on the result of the main card fights. To get notified for this release, fans may add themselves to the UFC Store email list on the website. Customers who choose to be put on the mail list receive an additional discount code.
The generic UFC products are continuously available on the website around the clock, including UFC-branded shirts, shorts, coffee mugs, cups, keychains, and more. The business has adapted to offering a large portion of its material with next-day shipping.
In 2024, Grips Intelligence reported that the UFC Store brings in roughly $861.4 thousand each year in revenue through average orders of $200.