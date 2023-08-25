UFC Singapore live stream: Watch Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie free online
"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung could be entering his last-ever fight against Max Holloway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. Here is how to watch it online.
UFC 292 may be over with Sean O' Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling in the main event; however, the action does not stop this week, as returning featherweight favorite Chan Sung Jung, more affectionately called "The Korean Zombie", headlines against former champion Max Holloway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26.
In the co-main, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann clash in a rematch of a 2021 encounter that Smith won by submission. Elsewhere Giga Chikadze also makes his return after over one and a half years away against Alex Caceres, while Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos jockey for a title shot at women's flyweight.
To accommodate the time differences between Singapore and the US, UFC Singapore will kick off at 5 am ET, with the main card expected for 8 am ET.
UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie free streaming
Unfortunately, FanSided neither allows nor condones any unauthorized streaming of UFC Singapore. However, this may not deter very lucky ones from finding a way to catch the action.
When in doubt, head over to Reddit for potential links provided by users. Be warned, though; said links are dangerous to the security of whatever device you are using and should be used at your discretion.
UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie fight card
Main card (ESPN+, 8 am ET/5 am PT)
- Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
- Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
- Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Prelims (ESPN+, 5 am ET/2 am PT)
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Kenan Song vs Rolando Bedoya
- Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Billy Goff
- Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
- Seung Woo Choi vs. Jarno Errens