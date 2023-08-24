UFC Singapore full betting odds
Here are all of the odds for UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.
By Rami Hanna
Following the incredible night of fights we witnessed at UFC 292 in Boston, the UFC's next destination is heading to Singapore for the first time since UFC 275. This will be their sixth visit and fans can look forward to an exciting featherweight headliner between Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung. The division is currently looking for a No. 1 contender to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the gold, and this main event could lead to a rivalry being renewed and a rematch being made.
According to DraftKings, the current odds for the main event have Holloway as the favorite (-850) against Jung who will be the underdog (+520). Holloway is slated as the biggest favorite on the card and Jung as the biggest underdog on the card this Saturday.
Holloway is set to continue his winning streak in the upcoming main event against Jung, thanks to the MMA Gods granting his wish. Despite only being defeated by the current featherweight champion Volkanovski in recent years, Holloway has managed to defeat opponents like Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, and Calvin Kattar, thus retaining his position as the top contender in the UFC's featherweight division.
Jung has faced many challenges throughout his UFC career. He has only been favored to win in two of his fights while being the underdog in eight others. Despite this, he has won three of his last five fights, beating Renato Moicano, Frankie Edgar, and Dan Ige. His only defeats in recent years have been against Brian Ortega and the current champion, Volkanovski.
The co-main event will be a rematch between Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, the last time these two competed was in September 2021 where Smith submitted Spann in the first round. Spann is currently the favorite (-122) as he looks to even the score against the current underdog in Smith (+102).
Some other interesting matchups for this weekend include featherweights Giga Chikadze returning following his first loss in the UFC to Kattar as he faces Alex Caceres who is on a two-fight win streak. Chikadze comes in as the favorite (-230) to the underdog Caceres (+190).
The Road to the UFC bantamweight tournament winner Rinya Nakamura returns to take on Fernie Garcia who has been on a two-fight losing streak since winning on the Dana White Contender Series. Nakamura is the favorite (-700) to the underdog Garcia (+500)
Erin Blanchfield is back after submitting Jessica Andrade earlier this year to build her 5-fight UFC winning streak as she takes on Taila Santos who last fought at UFC 275 in a split decision loss to former champion Valentina Shevchenko. Blanchfield comes in as the favorite (-142) to the underdog Santos (+120)
The main card will be opened up by the heavyweights as Junior Tafa makes his first appearance since losing to Muhammad Usman earlier this year in April as he takes on Parker Porter who picked up a win in May at UFC 288 against Braxton Smith. Porter has also faced the brother of Junior, Justin Tafa. Tafa comes into this as the favorite (-162) to the underdog Porter (+136).
Main card
Max Holloway (-850) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+520)
Anthony Smith (+102) vs. Ryan Spann (-122)
Erin Blanchfield (-142) vs. Taila Santos (+120)
Giga Chikadze (-230) vs. Alex Caceres (+190)
Rinya Nakamura (-700) vs. Fernie Garcia (+500)
Junior Tafa (-162) vs. Parker Porter (+136)
Preliminary card
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-278) vs. Łukasz Brzeski (+225)
Toshiomi Kazama (+142) vs. Garrett Armfield (-170)
Michał Oleksiejczuk (-120) vs. Chidi Njokuani (+100)
Rolando Bedoya (-285) vs. Song Kenan (+230)
Yusaku Kinoshita (-135) vs. Billy Goff (+114)
Na Liang (+440) vs. JJ Aldrich (-600)
Seung Woo Choi (-185) vs. Jarno Errens (+154)