UFC Singapore: 1 best and worst bet of the night
Picking the single best bet and worst bet on the board for UFC Singapore.
By Andy Lang
UFC Singapore features many betting opportunities including Max Holloway taking on Chan Sung Jung in the main event, but there are other fights to focus on for wagers. We will focus on two other fights for our best bet and worst bet.
The worst bet for UFC Singapore is Waldo Cortes-Acosta
There are lots of big favorites on this card that will make for good parlay pieces, but Waldo Cortes-Acosta at -300 is not one of them, and it is our worst bet of the week. Cortes-Acosta is 2-1 in the UFC, and after beating Jared Vanderaa and Chase Sherman to start his UFC career, he lost his last fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a fight that de Lima controlled on the feet and on the mat. It was a step up in competition for Cortes-Acosta, and the fight exposed some of the holes in his game.
Lukasz Brzeski is 0-2 in the UFC after losing a split decision to Martin Buday and a unanimous decision to Karl Williams, but this is a good stylistic matchup for him. Brzeski is not a wrestler and does not have good cardio and Karl Williams was able to outwrestle him for three rounds and tire Brezski out, and Buday has pretty crisp striking on the feet along with good cardio. Both those fighters presented problems for Brzeski, but Cortes-Acosta is not an elite wrestler, and he is not fast-paced so Brezski’s lack of cardio may not be an issue.
Cortes-Acosta did not do much wrestling in his first two wins in the UFC, and on the feet Cortes-Acosta can fade in the later rounds so Brzeski won’t have to worry about his cardio or lack or wrestling being a problem. In the split decision loss to Buday, Brzeski outstruck Buday 118-66 so he’s shown he can strike for three rounds. Waldo Cortes-Acosta could win this fight, but the -300 price tag is way too steep making this the worst bet on the card.
The best bet for UFC Singapore is Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa
Parker Porter is +136 against Junior Tafa, and that value makes it the best bet for this card. Junior Tafa has one-shot knockout power, but he has a massive hole in his game with his clinch and takedown defense. Against Mohammed Usman, Tafa was unable to defend the takedown, and once on the ground, he could not get up resulting in a loss. Parker Porter is 4-2 in his last six UFC fights with one loss being to the elite Jailton Almeida, and the other loss to Junior’s brother, Justin Tafa.
Porter has already felt the power of a Tafa brother as Justin knocked him out in round one, and Porter will surely not want to be known as the guy who got knocked out by both Tafa’s. Porter has shown he can win the clinch battles and he can take down fighters like he did against Alan Baudot and Josh Parisian, and Porter has surprisingly good cardio which will pay dividends if the fight makes it to round three.
Tafa’s lack of takedown defense and Porter’s cardio and clinch advantage make Parker Porter at a +136 underdog the best bet for UFC Singapore.