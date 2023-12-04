UFC signed a 6’7” Olympic medalist after a 6-second knockout (VIDEO)
Robelis Despaigne has been signed by the UFC.
By Amy Kaplan
On Sunday, Robelis Despaigne secured a six-second knockout at Fury Fighting Championship 84 and then promptly earned his ticket to the big show.
After the quick knockout, the broadcast announced he'd been signed to the UFC by Mick Maynard.
Here's what you need to know about Despaigne.
Who is Robelis Despaigne?
Despaigne has just four professional MMA fights, three of which ended in under 15 seconds. His debut fight lasted almost one round, going 4:54 before Despaigne stopped his opponent with strikes.
Before Despaigne made his leap to MMA, he won the bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in Taekwondo.
He is from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba and is 35 years year. He competes in the heavyweight division and stands a whopping six feet, seven inches.
It's unclear when he will make his UFC debut.