UFC schedule: Which fighters are fighting this weekend?
UFC 293 takes place this Saturday, September 9 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Here are all the fighters stepping into the octagon.
The UFC continues its international excursion for the third week with UFC 293. This time, the UFC takes the action down under with an action-packed 12-fight card.
The UFC makes its second trip to Australia in 2023 and, this time, Sydney's Qudo Bank Arena will play host to the promotion. The headlining bout will be the middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
12 fights on this UFC 293 card promises opportunities for 24 fighters to step into the octagon and show their best.
The UFC 293 promises to be an exciting one, as several fighters look to climb the ranks. The main event will witness the UFC middleweight champion, 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya defending his gold against no. 5-ranked Sean Strickland.
The co-main event will be a heavyweight showcase between the closely-ranked 'Bam Bam' Tai Tuivasa and Alexander 'Drago' Volkov. Prior to that, Manel 'Starboy' Kape and Felipe 'Lipe Detonia' dos Santos will meet in a flyweight bout that could shake the entire division.
Another heavyweight bout will be on the cards as Justin 'Bad Man' Tafa and Austen Lane clash. The main card curtain-raiser will be a 205-pound division affair as Tyson Pedro goes up against Anton Turkalj.
While all eyes will be on the title fight headlining the card, the UFC 293 card promises some hard-hitting action all around. The early prelim card features three fights before the prelim card's four.
These seven preceding bouts to the main card bring the total of fights to 12 fights, featuring 24 fighters. Here is the full card for UFC 293:
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass - 10pm ET/7pm PT)
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass - 8pm ET/5pm PT)
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
- Nasrat Hasparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass - 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)
- Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
- Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie