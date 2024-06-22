UFC Saudi Arabia live results & highlights
The UFC is set to make some history on Saturday, June 22. The month of June has been a busy one for the UFC and, with International Fight Week on the horizon, this is the final step to that event. The UFC is set to make their debut in Saudi Arabia with this card. The promotion was originally expected to make their debut in the Kingdom in March but, following a postponement, it was set for this date.
The event is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Riyadh has been building up its profile to become the hub for combat sports including boxing, wrestling, and even mixed martial arts.
The main event was set to be a middleweight title eliminator between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. Following a withdrawal due to illness, Chimaev was replaced on the card. The rest of the card held though. As mentioned before, Whittaker remains a headliner in this bout, effectively being the person who ushers in the UFC's endeavors in Saudi Arabia. He will do so against Ikram Aliskerov.
Whittaker is the no. 3-ranked middleweight and is no stranger to the division's title scene. He has had bouts with both Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, who will be having their fight for the title at UFC 305, which takes place on Saturday, August 17. Aliskerov, on the other hand, is a four-time combat sambo world champion and only joined the UFC in 2022 following a first-round submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, he has only had two bouts within the promotion, with his last bout taking place at UFC 294.
The co-main event will be the sole heavyweight bout on the card as Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov clash. This will be Pavlovich's 21st professional fight, and Volkov will be hoping to extend his three-fight winning streak. Pavlovich is currently ranked no. 3 in the division whilst Volkov is no. 5. Both look to move up in the division that currently has two champions at it's helm.
Kelvin Gastelum makes a return to middleweight on this card. He does so against fellow welterweight Daniel Rodriguez. The bout takes place at middleweight instead of welterweight due to Gastelum having weight-cut issues. But it won't be the only middleweight bout on the card. Sharabutdin Magomedov is set to make his return to the UFC Octagon on this card. He does so against Antonio Trocoli, who will be making his promotional debut on this card.
The main card curtain-raiser is a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir. This will set the pace for the five-fight main card. The preliminary card features six other fights, with the lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Jared Gordon serving as the prelim feature bout. Also included in the prelims will be the Road to UFC season 2 bantamweight tournament final match-up between Xiao Long and Lee Chang-ho. All in all, with 11 fights on the card, this is a must-see event.
With all 22 fighters having made weight, the card holds, and all 11 scheduled fights are set to take place. The only thing left to do is step into the Octagon.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Saudi Arabia results
UFC Saudi Arabia Main card
Robert Whittaker defeated Ikram Aliskerov via KO, Round 1 - 1:49
Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Kelvin Gastelum defeated Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Shara Magomedov defeated Antonio Trocoli via KO, Round 3 - 2:27
Volkan Oezdemir defeated Johnny Walker via KO, Round 1, 2:28
UFC Saudi Arabia prelims
Nasrat Haqparast defeated Jared Gordon via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 28-29)
Felipe Lima defeated Muhammad Naimov via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 1:15
Rinat Fakhretdinov defeated Nicolas Dalby via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Muin Gafurov defeated Kang Kyung-ho via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov defeated Brendson Ribeiro via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
Lee Chang-ho defeated Xiao Long via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) *Road to UFC bantamweight winner