UFC, PFL & Bellator: 3 fight cards, 3 highlights
By Amy Kaplan
This week combat sports was in full bloom with three big fight cards for fans to enjoy. PFL hosted its PFL Salt Lake City card which featured lightweights and light heavyweights fighting for their chance at advancing to the PFL Playoffs. The Bellator and the UFC went head to head on Saturday morning for fight cards abroad. UFC Saudi Arabia was a fight night event that faced multiple fight changes but delivered great fights throughout and Bellator Dublin was finishes galore and had a special appearance from Conor McGregor.
We understand that not everyone has time to watch every fight, especially when there are three cards to choose from so here are three of our favorite highlights, one from each of the cards for you to enjoy.
PFL Salt Lake City: Brahyan Zurcher vs. Julian Ruiz
If you can believe it, it was the very first fight at UFC Salt Lake City which impressed me the most. Two fighters not even competing in the PFL Regualr Season put on a performance fit for a season championship. Brahyan Zurcher layed Julian Ruiz out in a crumpled mess in the seconf round of their fight. It was nasty.
Bellator Dublin: Arlene Blencowe finishes Sinead Kavanagh
With Conor McGregor in the opposing corner, Arlene Blencowe put one one of her best performances to date. After dropping Sinead Kavanagh in the first round, Blencowe came back to finish the job. Blencowe dropped her again and then put her into deep water with a guillotine choke to seal the deal.
UFC Saudi Arabia: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker
Death, taxes, and Johnny Walker getting murked. At UFC Saudi Arabia it was Oezdemir's turn to get a highlight reel finish off Walker and he did it in the very first round. Walker slumped to the groun, bending his leg back in an ungodly way. But don't fret if you are a Walker fan, this happens often and always seems to bounce back.