UFC Paris: Who is Morgan Charriere?
Multiple competitors from Cage Warriors are set to make their debuts at UFC Paris with Morgan Charriere looking to lead the way at featherweight.
The UFC is heading back overseas, with another showcase scheduled to go down in Europe. This time France hosts the action with the next edition of UFC Paris. Several new names are making their promotional debut. Poissy, France native Morgan Charriere is one of those individuals, stepping into the Octagon looking to continue his hot streak.
Charriere is a 27-year-old competitor bringing nine years of experience into the cage. Since his debut in December 2014, he’s put together a professional record of 18-9-1. His career has consisted of competing in regional promotions such as 100% Fight, Luxembourg Regional, Octagon Fight Club, and Cage Warriors, which stands out as the largest among the group and has created other UFC stars.
Charriere is riding a three-fight win streak heading into his battle at UFC Paris. Ten of his wins have come by knockout or TKO, with three submissions and five decisions along the way. He’s had an active second half of the year, defeating Pedro Souza and Diego Silva in April and July of 2023. Before that, his most recent fight was back in November of 2022 with a split decision win over Daniel Bazant to kick off this win streak.
Manolo Zecchini is looking to make a splash all his own at UFC Paris
His upcoming bout is against another debuting fighter, Manolo Zecchini. Zecchini is riding a two-fight win streak of his own, with those two wins coming in May and October 2022. Overall, his record is 11-3, with nine wins via knockout or TKO, and one submission and decision a piece. He’s spent just as much of his career competing on the regional circuit, fighting in companies like Venator, Street Fight Party, Italian Cage Fighting, and Cage Warriors as well.