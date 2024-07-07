UFC Paris main event, Jorge Masvidal reacts to judges, Nate Diaz on Conor McGregor bet
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
UFC Paris has a main event
The UFC is returning to Paris on Sept. 28 and a new main event has likely just been announced. According to Ag. Fight, Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis are slated to fight. MMA Junkie confirmed the fight is a five-rounder which probably means it's for the main event.
Having a French fighter in the main event is a must for UFC Paris but that probably means we won't be seeing Ciryl Gane on the card unless he's going to be a co-main for the event. The lightweight scrap between Moicano and Saint-Denis should be a barn-burner and could potentially set Moicano up for a title shot if he can win this one.
Jorge Masvidal rips the judges who gave win to Nate Diaz
On Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal lost a majority decision to Nate Diaz after 10 close, hard fought rounds. After the fight, Masvidal ripped the judges. “Eight rounds to two is f*cking nuts. Whatever, it’s California. I knew I had to get a knockout or some sh*t like this.”
I scored the fight for Diaz but I saw a lot of people online who scored for Masvidal and even the commentary team was split. It was an incredibly close fight (closer tha the scores showed). I can understand why Masvidal was upset and he might even be right. Unfortunately we just have to live with the scores and if you are worried, get the finish.
Nate Diaz reacts to news of Conor McGregor's bet
Nate Diaz's former opponent, Conor McGregor placed a $500,000 bet on Diaz to win his fight versus Jorge Masvidal. When Diaz won, McGregor won over $1.5 million. After the fight, someone told Diaz about the bet.
It's funny to think that McGregor made more money betting on a Diaz fight than Diaz probably made actually fighting McGregor twice ... combined. I hope McGregor sends Diaz a nice fruit basket or something as a thank you.