UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane picks apart Sergey Spivak to score second-round TKO (Video)
Ciryl Gane scores knockout in the main event of UFC Paris.
By Adam Stocker
Ciryl Gane defeated Sergey Spivak via TKO (punches), Round 2 - 3:44 at UFC Paris on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
"Thank you very much. I am very happy about that. It was my mission. After my last fight, it was my mission to prove that I'm still here," said Gane in English. "The last one was tough but it was so great to be back in front of you. This is where I belong. In a cage in front of you," said Gane with the help of a translator. "We fucked up twice against Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou," said Gane in English. "My mission is to get the belt," said Gane again with the help of a translator.
The two fighters were cautious to open the first minute of the fight as they tried to feel out their opponent and the distance. Spivak landed a counter left hook and then went for a takedown. Gane was able to execute a perfect sprawl and landed a strong punch on the exit. Gane landed a few strikes and then moved out of the way. Gane landed a massive shot to the body. Spivak landed a strong leg kick.
Gane opened the round with a pair of leg kicks. Spivak landed a left hook but Gane came right back and backed Spivak up against the fence. Gane's ability to hit and move was giving Spivak all sorts of problems as he could not get any offensive momentum. Gane continued to attack the body with knees, kicks, and punches. With Spivak backed up against the fence, Gane was able to pick Spivak apart with powerful strikes. Spivak did his best to cover up and fire back but Gane continued to reign down strikes. Referee Marc Goddard eventually moved in and stopped the fight.
Gane entered the main event as the second-ranked heavyweight. After starting his career with 10 straight victories, Gane lost two of his previous three fights. However, both losses were heavyweight title fights against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. Fourth-ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall was sitting cage side for the card. Following his last fight, Aspinall called for a fight against the winner of the main event.
Spivak entered Paris with wins in six of his previous seven fights. The Moldavian heavyweight entered the fight as the UFC's seventh ranked heavyweight. The fight against Gane represented the biggest fight of Spivak's career.