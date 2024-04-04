UFC News: De Randamie's new mindset, new UFC ticket policy, Reyes ready to return
- Germaine de Randamie has a new mindset to revive a dead division
- UFC debuts a new ticket policy for friends and family of fighters at APEX events
- Dominick Reyes confirms he has a clean bill of health via Instagram
As fans all across the globe gear up for UFC Fight Night this upcoming weekend, the latest UFC news has some nice updates ahead of the event. Needless to say, it's going to be a fun weekend thanks to what fights await in each division.
There are new updates on Germaine de Randamie and why taking some time off of fighting to focus on being a mother has renewed her motivation to compete at the highest level. The UFC also plans to give a fun benefit to friends and family of UFC fighters that attend APEX events. Finally, after a blood clot scare, Dominick Reyes confirmed he has a clean bill of health and is ready to return at some point in 2024.
Check out what's trending in UFC news
Germaine de Randamie returns at UFC Vegas 90 with new mindset, goal to revive 'dead' division[Mike Bohn, MMA Junkie]
This was an incredible interview by de Randamie where she broke down why she took a long break to become a mother and how it's motivating her to continue he fighting career even as she turns 40 years young later this month. She confirmed that she's mentally ready for her upcoming fight against Norma Dumont and will keep her head held high no matter the outcome.
UFC implements new ticket policy for friends and family of fighters at APEX events [Mike Heck, MMA Fighting]
I love this idea by the UFC to change their ticket policy when it comes to friends and family of fighters at upcoming APEX events. The change is basically reserving four seats for friends and family to watch their fight only. After the fight is over, they will be moved to allow a new group of friends and family to replace them for the next fight. It's a smart way to allow for those closest to fighters to enjoy the bout and then head out to join them faster than having to wait until the end of the entire event.
Dominick Reyes confirms plans for UFC return after scary blood clot situation: “Clean bill of health”
[Josh Evanoff, BJ Penn]
Reyes has been through a lot these past few years and recently revealed that blood clots forced him to cancel his fight with Carlos Ulberg back at UFC 297. Thankfully, Reyes confirmed via his Instagram that he has a clean bill of health and hopefully, he will return to fighting at some point in 2024.