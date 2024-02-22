UFC Mexico predictions and odds
- UFC Mexico takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24
- It's headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval
- Here's how we think each of these fights will play out on Saturday
Cristian Quinonez (+160) vs. Raoni Barcelos (-192)
The featured prelim at bantamweight is between 18-4 Cristian Quinonez and 17-5 Raoni Barcelos. Despite similar records, both warriors are at different places in their careers. 27-year-old Quinonez has to rebound after being choked out by Kyun Ho Kang and falling to 1-1 in the UFC. Luckily, he's a finisher with 13 stoppage victories and 10 knockouts. He must pull out all the stops to turn away the weathered veteran and 36-year-old Barcelos. Barcelos has competed in the promotion since 2018 but, his luck has soured recently as he's lost three of his last four fights. Both combatants are in must-win situations as defeat deeply dampens both men's career trajectories.
Prediction: Quinonez by round three knockout
Manuel Torres (-192) vs. Chris Duncan (+160)
Lightweights open the main card as 14-2 Manuel Torres fights 11-1 Chris Duncan. Both fighters have had UFC success so far, each with 2-0 records with the promotion. Torres has a well-rounded game with 13 finishes. The 28-year-old's two most recent knockouts were thundering shots that put out Frank Camacho and Nikolas Motta, both in the first round. 30-year-old Duncan has eight finishes and has instead flashed his rugged durability in picking up his two UFC wins. Torres rides a lot of momentum and has harnessed his power. Duncan's chin will be tested as will Torres's durability over three rounds.
Prediction: Torres by round two knockout
Yazmin Jauregui (-550) vs. Sam Hughes (+410)
A fun bout at women's strawweight between 10-1 Yazmin Jauregui and 8-5 Sam Hughes keeps the action going. Jauregui came to the UFC with a lot of hype and rode it to successive victories before getting stopped just 20 seconds into the first round of her last bout with Denise Gomes. The 24-year-old must silence the critics and make good on her position as a heavy favorite. 31-year-old Hughes has had ups and downs in the Octagon but has won three of her last four fights. The Sayif Saud product has a lot of UFC experience and some of the best coaching in the game. Jauregui can't let her nerves get the best of her or the veteran Hughes will ride any early adversity and make it a long night for the favorite.
Prediction: Hughes by decision
Raul Rosas Jr. (-218) vs. Ricky Turcios (+180)
The night's last bantamweight bout is between sensational youngster, 8-1 Raul Rosas Jr. and former TUF winner, 12-3 Ricky Turcios. Much has been made of 19-year-old Rosas Jr.'s rapid rise to UFC contention. Seven finishes and two UFC victories before turning twenty are certainly impressive. However, 31-year-old Turcios has been through the MMA trenches and brings a slick submission game along with a load of grit to every outing. Both fighters stand at 5 feet 9 inches tall and are known for exciting matchups. Turcios is a significant step up in competition for Rosas Jr. But, Rosas Jr. is one of the most dynamic fighters Turcios has encountered to this point. Given the fact both are coming off of nice wins, there's plenty of pressure to keep the momentum going. Look out for highly technical grappling exchanges between the two submission artists.
Prediction: Turcios by decision
