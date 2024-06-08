Fansided MMA
FanSided

UFC Louisville Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov odds

Here's how the main card odds for UFC Louisville shakes up.

By Amy Kaplan

Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov / Jordan Jones/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The UFC is hosting a Fight Night which is flying wildly under the radar. The card is headlined by a middleweight fight between two ranked contenders Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier hasn't competed in a year but he's riding a two-fight win streak with his latest wins coming against Marvin Vettori and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He's fighting Imavov who is coming off a string of controversial fights. In his last appearance he was docked a point for an illegal blow and the fight before that we deemed a no contest after an accident head butt.

They will both be eager to get a win and climb closer to the middleweight title picture, even better with a highlight reel finish. The oddsmakers at DraftKings have Cannonier as the slight underdog, but earlier in the week he was the favorite. These are close odds and expect some movements as we get closer to showtime.

UFC Louisville main card odds

FIGHTER

ODDS

Jared Cannonier

+102

Nassourdine Imavov

-122

Dominick Reyes

+200

Dustin Jacoby

-245

Raul Rosas Jr.

-218

Ricky Turcios

+180

Brunno Ferreira

-278

Dustin Stoltzfus

+225

Julian Marquez

-142

Zach Reese

+120

Miguel Baeza

-192

Punahele Soriano

+160

In the co-main event we will see former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returning for the first time since 2022. He was previously scheduled to fight Carlos Ulberg twice before but both times the fight fell through. He's desperate for a win as he hasn't had his hand raised since he defeated Chris Weidman in 2019. Now he's slated to face off with Dustin Jacoby.

Jacoby is coming off a decision loss to Alonzo Menifield in December 2013. He's looking a huge win over a big name to propel him up the rankings. He's the favorite in the fight by a large margin at -245.

The widest margin on the main card is the fight between Brunno Ferreira and Dustin Stoltzfus. Oddsmakers have the middleweight favorite as Ferreira at -278 and Stoltzfus is the underdog at +225.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1717621292/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hzn39y7hajebzma2m7.png. Valentina Shevchenko's 'no water' policy. Fans want Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul to be canc. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1717689528/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hzq4cbfzpdtxkz3czs.jpg. Dan Severn and his glorious mustache . https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1717192498/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/505/01hz8ac6wj9scg4nszy1.jpg. new

HOME/UFC