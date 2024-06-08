UFC Louisville Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is hosting a Fight Night which is flying wildly under the radar. The card is headlined by a middleweight fight between two ranked contenders Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.
Cannonier hasn't competed in a year but he's riding a two-fight win streak with his latest wins coming against Marvin Vettori and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He's fighting Imavov who is coming off a string of controversial fights. In his last appearance he was docked a point for an illegal blow and the fight before that we deemed a no contest after an accident head butt.
They will both be eager to get a win and climb closer to the middleweight title picture, even better with a highlight reel finish. The oddsmakers at DraftKings have Cannonier as the slight underdog, but earlier in the week he was the favorite. These are close odds and expect some movements as we get closer to showtime.
UFC Louisville main card odds
FIGHTER
ODDS
Jared Cannonier
+102
Nassourdine Imavov
-122
Dominick Reyes
+200
Dustin Jacoby
-245
Raul Rosas Jr.
-218
Ricky Turcios
+180
Brunno Ferreira
-278
Dustin Stoltzfus
+225
Julian Marquez
-142
Zach Reese
+120
Miguel Baeza
-192
Punahele Soriano
+160
In the co-main event we will see former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returning for the first time since 2022. He was previously scheduled to fight Carlos Ulberg twice before but both times the fight fell through. He's desperate for a win as he hasn't had his hand raised since he defeated Chris Weidman in 2019. Now he's slated to face off with Dustin Jacoby.
Jacoby is coming off a decision loss to Alonzo Menifield in December 2013. He's looking a huge win over a big name to propel him up the rankings. He's the favorite in the fight by a large margin at -245.
The widest margin on the main card is the fight between Brunno Ferreira and Dustin Stoltzfus. Oddsmakers have the middleweight favorite as Ferreira at -278 and Stoltzfus is the underdog at +225.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.