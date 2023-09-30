UFC fighters, fans react to Dana White transformation photos
Dana White looks absolutely shredded in new photos.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president and CEO Dana White is showing off his body transformation and it's impressive.
On Sept. 26, White shared a before and after photo with the caption, "Left is March 17th 2017Right is September 18th 2023FUCKIN NUTS!!!" He also tagged his nutritionist, Gary Brecka.
Fans and fighters took to the comments on the post to praise White for the incredible glow up.
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer wrote, "Awesome Dana!"
"USADA gonna show up at ur office tomorrow," Nina Marie commented along with the laughing emoji.
Michelle Waterson said, "This is awesome," with several flame emojis.
Paulo Costa chimed in with a juice emoji, a play on his "secret juice" running joke. Bellator's Chris Gonzalez joked, "when you hire @borrachinhamma nutritionist"
Zak Cummings wrote, "Love this! Congrats on a legit lifestyle change."
Mike Perry commented, "Congrats Dana."
MMA Twitter reacts to Dana White's new shredded photos
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transformation, though they weren't all as encouraging as the fighter were.
"So I did everything he said, to the letter," White said about Brecka (h/t Daily Mail). "My legs were so f***** up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. I couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were f***** up. I could barely walk some days."
He continued, "I feel like I’m 35-years-old again. Swear to God, I feel like I’m 35 again."