Is there a UFC fight on Thanksgiving?
What to do when you are full of food and tired of socializing
The time leading up to Thanksgiving is often one of anticipation; seeing family and/or friends that live in other parts of the world, food and fellowship, or even just enjoying a much needed break. The anticipation can also bring stress from planning, cooking, and preparing the house for more guests than normal.
Not every family enjoys watching Thanksgiving Day football together, so you may find yourself looking for a small escape from the chaos. While there is nothing wrong with football, you are clearly a fan of combat sports or you likely would not be scouring the FanSided MMA page to see if the UFC has a Thanksgiving event.
The short answer to your question is, unfortunately, no. The end of the year is one of the few times where the UFC takes a break in its otherwise busy calendar. Rightfully so, the UFC staff have family and friends they would like to see on a day other than Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.
2023 PFL World Championships to air the Friday after Thanksgiving
While that answer is undoubtedly disappointing, there is always Thanksgiving Day football and the PFL has you covered the day after Thanksgiving with their 2023 World Championships. The 2023 PFL World Championship has even more meaning this season, as it sets the stage for potential matchups with their newly acquired Bellator rights.
There are five title fights slated for the main card, as well as two featured fights to open the main card. Kayla Harrison will be making her return versus Aspen Ladd, which feels like a get back on track spot for Harrison and positions her nicely for title contention after the merger.
The opening fight for the main card features former UFC fighter, Derek Brunson, making his PFL debut against Ray Cooper III.
Despite luke warm numbers and an even colder response from hardcore MMA fans, the PFL is taking another go with the main card being a pay-per-view offering. The PFL may not have the same production value as the UFC, but they are improving and the last PPV offering was worth the lower purchase price than your typical UFC PPV.
For those of you who only watch the UFC, their next stop is in Austin, Texas on December 2, 2023.