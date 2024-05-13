UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 fight card, start time, channel guide
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will be hosting it's seventh UFC Fight Pass Invitational event on Wednesday, May 15 at the UFC APEX. The event normally falls on a Sunday but will air on a special day this time around. The event is headlined by UFC Fight Pass Invitational regulars Nicky Rodriguez and Mason Fowler competing in the Absolute (no weight) division.
Both Fowler and Rodriguez won their matches at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 and thought they would eventually be on a collision course toward fighting each other. Kaynan Duarte vs. Luke Griffith will be the co-main event, also in the absolute division. Also on the card is Nicky's brother, Jacob Rodriguez who will face off with Ronaldo Junior.
The entire card will air on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m ET.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 fight card
- Nicky Rodriguez vs Mason Fowler – Absolute
- Kaynan Duarte vs Luke Griffith – Absolute
- Giancarlo Bodoni vs Gabriel Arges – 200 pounds
- Renato Canuto vs Aaron Wilson – 170 pounds
- Jacob Rodriguez vs Ronaldo Junior – 185 pounds
- Raquel Canuto vs Aislinn O’Connell – 145 pounds
- Piter Frank vs Rafael Domingos – 185 pounds
- Helena Crevar vs Aurelie Le Vern – 145 pounds
Rodriguez, who has become a star amongst those in the know, claims he was offered a bare-knuckle fight by former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.
"I actually had Masvidal offer me a pretty decent check to do bare-knuckle MMA," he said while appearing on the Jaxxon Podcast. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, but anything is open in the future. I would have to at least dedicate like six months to a year to striking before I even thought about hopping in the cage."
So far Rodriguez has never competed in MMA or boxing but his opponent has. Fowler competed in MMA starting in 2014 and fought under the Bellator banner. He holds two professional MMA wins, a first round submission of Mike Ryan in his pro debut which l;asted just 28 seconds and a ground and pound TKO win over Marko Damiani at Bellator 133.