UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 results
- The UFC is hosting UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 on Sunday
- There will be 10 matches at the UFC APEX
- Here's how wach of the matches played out
By Jaren Kawada
For the first time since December 2023, the UFC returns with another Brazilian jiu-jitsu event, UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6.
As the event has become known for in the grappling community, several Brazilian jiu-jitsu stars will compete on March 3. Featured in the main event are grappling legend Craig Jones and former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. Jones recently picked up a viral flying triangle submission of UFC middleweight Phil Rowe at Karate Combat 44 on Feb. 23.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 will also feature the rising Rodriguez brothers led by Nicky Rodriguez — commonly referred to as "Nicky Rod" or "The Black Belt Slayer" — facing Roberto Jiminez in the co-main event. Jay Rodriguez, his older brother, will face Mateo Cardona in a 185-pound match earlier on the card.
Two UFC fighters are competing on the card with strawweight Denise Gomes facing Giovanna "Gigi" Canuto at 125 pounds and bantamweight Karol Rosa facing Raquel Pa'aluhi Canuto in the opening match. Raquel and Gigi Canuto are loosely related through Raquel's husband, Renato Canuto.
Rosa and Canuto are scheduled to begin the night in the UFC APEX at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 will commence roughly 24 hours after the conclusion of UFC Vegas 87 in the same venue.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 results
- Craig Jones defeated Rafael Lovato Jr. via inside heel hook in regulation
- Nicky Rodriguez defeated Roberto Jiminez via points in overtime
- Nicholas Meregali defeated Matheus Diniz via rear-naked choke in regulation
- Mason Fowler defeated Pedro Marinho via arm triangle in overtime
- Victor Hugo defeated Roosevelt Sousa via rear-naked choke in regulation
- Ronaldo Junior defeated Kody Steele via judges decision after overtime
- Jay Rodriguez defeated Mateo Cardona via submission in overtime
- Gigi Canuto defeated Denise Gomes via heel hook in regulation
- Shane Shapiro defeatedcBen Eddy via arm triangle in overtime
- Raquel Canuto defeated Karol Rosa via rear-naked choke in regulation