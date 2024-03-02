UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 fight card, start time, channel guide
- Full UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 fight card
- How to watch the full grappling show
- Craig Jones vs. Rafael Lovato headlines the card
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is hosting its sixth installment of the grappling event, Fight Pass Invitational. The event is full of important names in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu scene as well as a few UFC fighters sprinkled in. Fight Pass Invitational 6 takes place on Sunday evening after UFC Vegas 87 and will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
The card is headlined by the always unpredictable Craig Jones vs. the BJJ legend, Rafael Lovato Jr. In the co-main is Nicky Rodriguez and Roberto Jimenez.
Also on the card is UFC fighter Karol Rosa and fan favorite Mason Fowler.
Here's what you need to know about the card.
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6 fight card
- Absolute: Craig Jones vs. Rafael Lovato
- Absolute: Nicky Rodriguez vs. Roberto Jimenez
- Absolute: Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz
- 215 pounds.: Mason Fowler vs. Pedro Marinho
- Absolute: Victor Hugo vs. Roosevelt Sousa
- 175 pounds.: Ronaldo Junior vs. Kody Steele
- 185 pounds.: Jay Rodriguez vs. Mateo Cardona
- 125 pounds.: Gigi Canuto vs. Denise Gomes
- 165 pounds.: Ben Eddy vs. Shane Shapiro
- 145 pounds: Raquel Canuto vs. Karol Rosa
The card takes place on Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET and can we watched on UFC Fight Pass.