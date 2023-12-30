Is there a UFC fight on New Years Day?
What to do on the first day of the New Year
By Rami Hanna
The day after New Year's Eve is often spent picking out your resolutions or reflecting on the ones you chose. Watching one of the many beautiful and big parades shown around the world or tuning into all the bowl games that'll be shown throughout the day.
New Year's Day will land on a Monday and if you're a fan of college football, you can find yourself tuning into two pivotal playoff bowl games between Washington vs. Texas in the Sugar Bowl and Michigan vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The NFL will not have a game, but the NBA will have eight games throughout the evening. However, if you're not a fan and you are looking to tune into a fight from the UFC, FanSided MMA is the place you came to see what's happening.
The answer to that question is, unfortunately, and understandably, no. The UFC allows their fighters and staff to enjoy the holidays with their family and/or friends for both Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.
When is the first UFC card in the New Year happening?
The UFC will kick off its 2024 year with a headliner at the UFC APEX in a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker in the light heavyweight division, the pair previously met at UFC 294 with it ending with an illegal knee from Ankalaev to Walker's head that would render him unable to keep on fighting, ruling it a no-contest between the two. They will now have the opportunity to get the upper hand against each other.
The co-main event features a rematch in the flyweights when Mattheus Nicolau gets set to fight in a rematch against Manel Kape, the two previously met in 2021 where Nicolau won the first meeting via split decision. Since then, Nicolau had his six-fight streak snapped by Brandon Royval this past April, and Kape is currently on a four-fight winning streak looking to avenge his loss against Nicolau.
The UFC's first card of 2024 features prominent UFC stars and vets competing such as Ketlen Viera, Jim Miller, Macy Chiasson, Ricky Simon, Phil Hawes, Mario Bautista, Andrei Arlovski, and many more. The card will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.