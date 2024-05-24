Is there a UFC fight on Memorial Day weekend?
Memorial Day is one of the biggest holidays in the United States. The holiday honors the fallen US military persons who passed away during service in the Armed Forces.
The holiday is observed on the last Monday of the month of May, and it is also considered by many to be the unofficial start of the summer season. The weekend leading up to the holiday is usually filled with different celebrations all throughout the country, and there are some sports events also taking place.
The world of combat sports is going to be busy as the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, as well as the AEW Double or Nothing events keep pro wrestling fans busy. MMA fans could find themselves also wondering whether there might be a UFC fight over the weekend. Here is the answer.
The straightforward answer is no. Unfortunately, the UFC will not be putting on an event (not even from the UFC APEX).
The most recent event took place at the aforementioned UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the promotion has been keeping busy way before that too. Following back-to-back events with minimal breaks, the UFC is currently on an unofficial hiatus.
The Memorial Day weekend will not see much in-cage activity, with a majority of the MMA promotions taking the weekend off. The world of boxing will still have some events in-store for those interested though. But just when exactly can the next UFC fight be expected to take place?
When is the next UFC fight?
Fight fans can expect to wait until June for a UFC fight. June 1st will see the UFC head to Newark, New Jersey for a loaded UFC 302 event.
The event is set to take place at the Prudential Center, and this will be the promotion's tenth visit to the city. The last time that the UFC was in Newark was for UFC 288 in May 2023, when Henry Cejudo came out of retirement in a successful attempt at regaining the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling.
The main event of the UFC 302 card will see Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. This will mark Makhachev's third title defense, and he does so against Poirier, who is a former interim champion in the division.
The co-main event will be a middleweight bout between former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and former number one contender Paulo Costa. The bout will be have a potential five rounds to reach its conclusion.
Other names set to be on the card include Kevin Holland, Jailton Almeida, and Grant Dawson. This will kick off a very busy month for the UFC as the promotion has a fight night offering on every single weekend of June.
June 8 will see a fight night taking place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The following week, the promotion heads back to the UFC APEX.
June 22nd will see the UFC's debut in Saudi Arabia as the fight night headlined by Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev takes over the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The final weekend of June will see the conclusion of the 2024 International Fight Week as the UFC 303 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.