Is there a UFC fight on Christmas?

Will there be live UFC fights to watch on Christmas Day?
By Rami Hanna
The time that leads up to Christmas is often spent trying to find the perfect gift for your family or friends, decorating the entire house to feel full of festive joy, and spreading the holiday cheer. It could also bring stress trying to make sure everything goes as planned so that nothing can go bad, and no one can become a Grinch.
Not all families enjoy watching Christmas football or basketball games together, and you may be trying to see if there is a sign of chaos somewhere on your television screen in the form of a fight inside of an octagon. Now if you're looking on the FanSided MMA page to see if there is a fight on Christmas day from the UFC, the possibility of that happening is zero.
The answer to that question is, unfortunately, and understandably, no, the UFC usually takes a break on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas from their busy schedules in the calendar year so that they can spend time with family and/or friends. Rightfully so, the UFC fighters and staff do have their own family and friends they'd like to see on days other than the ones that they have off.
What is the next card for the UFC following Christmas Day?
The UFC will have its first card back after Christmas in 2024 where the headliner will be a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker after their original bout ended in a no-contest at UFC 294 when an illegal knee from Ankalaev rendered Walker unable to continue. That event takes place on Jan. 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.
The card is also expected to feature a rematch between flyweights Mattheus Nicolau and Manel Kape who previously met in 2021 with Nicolau taking the win via split decision. Nicolau is coming off a loss via KO this past April against Brandon Royval which broke his six-fight winning streak. Kape is on a four-fight winning streak where he looks to even the score against Nicolau.
The rest of the card features prominent UFC stars and vets competing on the first card of the new year such as Ketlen Viera, Jim Miller, Macy Chiasson, Ricky Simon, Phil Hawes, Mario Bautista, Andrei Arlovski, and many more. The card is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.