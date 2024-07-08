UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez fight card, channel guide, betting odds
The UFC returns to Denver, Colorado as an intriguing matchup goes down on July 13 when No. 6 ranked Rose Namajunas and No. 11 ranked Tracy Cortez headline UFC Denver. This is a battle to solidify one fighter with a top-10 spot. Namajunas was originally going to get a crack at the flyweight top 5, facing off against No. 4 ranked Maycee Barber. Unfortunately, Barber got sick and was forced to pull out. Namajunas is now forced to fight backward in the rankings and defend her spot against a skilled fighter with a bigger winning streak.
Besides the main event, this UFC event has had trouble with many fighters pulling out. Lightweight Nazim Sadykhov had two opponents pull out for undisclosed reasons. He will not be competing on this card as a result. The welterweights, Mike Mallot, and Gilbert Urbina were set to scrap on this card, but Urbina pulled out, removing Mallot from the card. Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis and Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius had pull-outs, but luckily, replacements were found last minute. This should be a solid fight night card, as the UFC did a good job attempting to save it with replacements.
The co-main event is two welterweights battling it out as Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov fight. This one should be guaranteed to end in a knockout as both have great power. Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva has a good chance of being the most exciting fight on the card. They are known for substantial knockout power and strong chins, as both love to bang. Silva is coming in as a replacement after he became the first fighter to knockout Charles Jourdain, back at featherweight at UFC 303.
Gabriel Bonfim is looking to bounce back from his first career loss as he takes on Ange Loosa. Bonfim has solid potential like his brother, Ismael, who also competes in the UFC but at lightweight. The prelims have interesting fights as Joshua Van takes on Charles Johnson, at flyweight. Van has had bad luck having canceled fights these past few months and is finally looking to compete. Bantamweight Montel Jackson returns after a year-long layoff, as he also had bad luck with canceled fights, to battle against Da'Mon Blackshear.
UFC Denver fight card
*Exact bout order has not been finalized due to several changes to the card, we'll update when we know more.
- Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
- Julian Erosavs. Christian Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
- Charles Johnson vs. Joshua Van
- Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Montel Jackson
The fight card will stream on ESPN+ as the prelims start at 7 p.m. ET while the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC Denver betting odds
The main event odds, according to DraftKings, have the former champion a -225 favorite over Cortez, the +185 underdog. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.