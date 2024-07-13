UFC Denver live results & highlights
The UFC is back from their week break and will visit Denver, Colorado for the first time since Yair Rodriguez and Korean Zombie's epic finish in 2018. Denver native, TUF 20 champion, former two-time strawweight champion, and No. 6-ranked Rose Namajunas will face Tracy Cortez, who has won 11 straight but is fighting on less than three weeks' notice. Cortez had to cut her hair to make weight.
This will be Namajunas' third fight at flyweight, most recently beating Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89. No. 11-ranked Cortez is 5-0 since signing with the UFC in 2019 but hasn't fought in about 10 months. Namajunas was scheduled to face No. 4-ranked Maycee Barber, but ongoing health problems pulled Barber from the bout.
The co-main event will feature veteran welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov. Ponzinibbio has lost four out of his last six and hasn't fought in over a year. Salikhov has lost his last two, most recently to Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 85.
The featured bout is an almost guaranteed fight of the night between lightweights Drew Dober and Jean Silva. Dober is coming off a loss to Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 85. Silva is on a 10-fight win streak and is making a quick turnaround after fighting two weeks ago.
Rounding out the card are featherweights Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez. Erosa is coming off a win against Ricardo Ramos at UFC Vegas 89. Rodriguez is on a four-fight win streak, most recently giving Isaac Dulgarian his first loss at UFC Vegas 88.
Kicking off the main card is a middleweight bout between heavy hitter Abdul Razak Alhassan and wrestler Cody Brundage. Alhassan is coming off a loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Vegas 80 while Brundage is coming off a loss to Bo Nickal at UFC 300.
Headlining the prelims are flyweights Joshua Van and Charles Johnson. Van is on an eight-fight win streak and most recently beat Felipe Bunes at UFC Vegas 84. Johnson will be looking for his third straight after beating Jake Hadley at UFC St. Louis.
Undefeated CFFC women's double champ Fatima Kline will debut on the prelims against Jasmine Jasudavicius. Kline will move back up to flyweight after capturing the strawweight title with CFFC. No. 15-ranked Jasudavicius is coming off a win against Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297.
Rounding out the prelims are bantamweight Montel Jackson and women's flyweight Luana Santos, who are both on four-fight win streaks. Jackson is coming off a win against Rani Yahya at UFC Vegas 71 and faces Da'Mon Blackshear. Blackshear is coming off a loss to Mario Bautista at UFC 292. Santos is coming off a win against Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 83 and will face Mariya Agapova. Agapova has lost her last two fights, most recently to Gillian Robertson at UFC Vegas 60.
Kicking off the prelims is a welterweight bout that was added the week of the fight between Evan Elder and Darrius Flowers. Elder is coming off a win against Genaro Valdez at UFC Vegas 77 while Flowers is winless since joining the UFC.
Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Rose Namajunas defeated Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Muslim Salikhov defEATED Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jean Silva defeated Drew Dober via TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 3, 1:28
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Gabriel Bonfim defeated Ange Loosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Julian Erosa defeated Christian Rodriguez via submission (guillotine), Round 1- 4:49
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a no contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1
Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van via KO, Round 3, 0:20
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Fatima Kline via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Montel Jackson defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via KO, Round 1 - 0:18
Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luana Santos defeated Mariya Agapova via rear-naked choke, Round 1 - 3:27
Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Andre Petroski defeated Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Evan Elder defeated Darrius Flowers via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 1:46