UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
By Jaren Kawada
The UFC will return to Atlantic City for the first time since 2018 with Erin Blanchfield headlining the Fight Night card against Manon Fiorot in her home state.
With the women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender, Valentina Shevchenko set to complete their trilogy later in 2024 after coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, many expect the winner of the March 30 main event to receive a title opportunity in their next fight. Both Blanchfield and Fiorot are on lengthy win streaks and own identical 6-0 records in the UFC.
The 14-fight card includes three other ranked contenders outside of the main event and several key intriguing matchups. Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley face off in the co-main event while fan favorites Chris Weidman, Nate Landwehr, Bill Algeo and Chidi Njokuani all compete earlier in the night.
Three fighters are scheduled to make their promotional debuts while Njokuani and Viktoria Dudakova will be competing for the first time in a new weight class.
Nearly every fight on the card is expected to be a close affair with the largest frontrunner of the night, Julio Arce, priced as a 4-1 favorite in the opening bout. Only one other matchup features a 3-1 favorite and several bouts are lined near even.
Before the action begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, view our predictions and betting odds for all 14 fights of UFC Atlantic City below. All odds are according to DraftKings and are subject to change.
Caolan Loughran (-345) vs. Angel Pacheco (+275) prediction
Loughran was given a tough debut at UFC Paris against the hometown hero Taylor Lapilus on short notice and still impressed in his performance, nearly pulling off the upset. In his second outing, Loughran gets a debuting fighter in Pacheco who received a contract on DWCS despite losing to Danny Silva at featherweight. Pacheco's leading trait is arguably his durability, a factor that likely will not matter against an aggressive wrestler like Loughran.