UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City, which takes place on March 30.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC heads back out on the road when it heads to Atlantic City for a Fight Night card in New Jersey. The card is headlined by a pivotal flyweight fight between No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfrield and No. 3-ranked Manon Fiorot. The winner of the fight could be the next to fight the winner of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 which should take place later this year due to the pair filming The Ultimate Fighter currently.
Many feel Blanchfield should be the next contender due to her nine-fight win streak, including all of her six UFC appearances. But Fiorot has been climbing the ranks as well and if she can defeat Blanchfield, she'll hold a major claim to the next title shot. Fiorot is riding an 11-fight win streak, including over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. But she and Blanchfield hold the same six UFC wins. This could be a big night for the flyweights.
In the co-main event is No. 11 ranked Vicente Luque who will look to hold the momentum from his win over former champion Rafael dos Anjos. Standing across the cage will be Joaquin Buckley who holds one of the wildest knockouts of all time. Buckley is stepping in for Sean Brady who is injured.
Another standout on the card if former champion Chris Weidman who will be looking for his first win since August 2020.
Here's the full card, subject to change.
UFC Atlantic City full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 10 p.m. ET
- Erin Blanchfield (12-1-0) vs. Manon Fiorot (11-1-0)
- Vicente Luque (22-9-1) vs. Joaquin Buckley (17-6-0)
- Chris Weidman (15-7-0) vs. Bruno Silva (23-10-0)
- Nursultan Ruziboev (35-8-2) vs. Sedriques Dumas (9-1-0)
- Bill Algeo (18-7-0) vs. Kyle Nelson (15-5-1)
- Chidi Njokuani (22-10-0) vs. Rhys McKee (13-5-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN + | 7 p.m. ET
- Nate Landwehr (17-5-0) vs. Jamall Emmers (20-7-0)
- Virna Jandiroba (19-3-0) vs. Loopy Godinez (12-3-0)
- Julio Arce (18-6-0) vs. Herbert Burns (11-4-0)
- Dennis Buzukja (11-4-0) vs. Connor Matthews (1-1-0)
- Ibo Aslan (1-0-0) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-3-0)
- Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0-0) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-2-2)
- Andre Petroski (10-3-0) vs. Jacob Malkoun (7-3-0)
- Angel Pacheco (0-1-0) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-1-0)
UFC Atlantic City betting odds
At press time the odds for the main event are relatively close. Blanchfield is the slight favorite at -198 and Fiorot sits at +164 currently, we image those lines will change as the event draws closer. Th co-main event is even closer with Luque at -118 and Buckley at -102. The biggest margin right now is between Julia Arce and Herbert Burns who appear on the prelims. Arce is a massive -410 favorite and Burns sits at +320 as the underdog. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Odds via DraftKings.