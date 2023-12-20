UFC announces 'record-breaking' economic impact
The UFC reportedly generated $99.3 million in economic impact for the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 290, which took place during the UFC's annual International Fight Week was a record-breaking event for the city of Las Vegas, according to a press release.
The UFC announced that the event "generated $99.3 million in economic impact for the Las Vegas metropolitan area, according to a study conducted by research firm Applied Analysis."
This is the highest ever, the UFC reported, since IFW began in 2015.
“UFC was the first professional sports brand to call Las Vegas home and the mark the organization has made on this city is undeniable,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, according tot he press release. “International Fight Week has been instrumental in making Las Vegas the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, and we look forward to many more years of welcoming fans from around the world to thrilling fights in our world-class venues.”
The UFC also reported key highlights, listed below:
2023 IFW Economic Impact:
- $99.3 million total economic output
- 449 jobs supported in Las Vegas area
- $25.2 million in salaries and wages paid (not including athletes’ purses)
- $3.8 million in state and local taxes paid by UFC and visitors to IFW events
- $1.1 billion total media value generated for Las Vegas, including U.S. broadcast visibility on ESPN and ABC, as well as global social media exposure
2023 IFW Visitation / Tourism Stats
- 9 out of every 10 attendees were non-local visitors to Las Vegas
- 18.2 percent of attendees were international— double the rate of international visitation in Las Vegas in 2022 (9.3 percent)
- 20,646 out-of-town visitors came to Las Vegas specifically for UFC and IFW
- Overnight visitors stayed an average of 3.7 nights, exceeding the typical Las Vegas visitor average of 3.4 nights
- UFC 290 attendees spent $252 per night on hotel accommodations, which is +63.7 percent higher than the average Las Vegas visitor
- Overall, the average IFW attendee reported spending $3,525— nearly twice as much as a typical visitor to Las Vegas
- The event drew visitors from all 50 states and 37 international markets
This report comes at a time with F-1 racing is underfire for its promise to boost the Las Vegas economy by $1.3 billion. But this month fans filed a class action lawsuit after being forced to leave pre-race events, including a pre-event race which lasted just nine minutes before being halted after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover and damaged his Ferrari.
UFC 290 included two title fights.
- Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (R3, 4:19)
- Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (46-49, 48-47 x2)
- Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO (2:23)
- Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
- Bo Nickal def. Val Woodburn via first-round TKO (0:38)
- Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via first-round KO (0:38)
- Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
- Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round TKO (0:20)
- Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine) (R2, 1:55)
- Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle) (R3, 3:42)
- Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO (3:10)
- Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via first-round knockout (0:17)
- Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)