UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov live stream: Free Reddit stream
Abu Dhabi is getting a UFC Fight Night that will go into action on Aug. 3. Headlining the card is probably one of the most high-level fights of the year, as No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen will battle No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov. Both are coming off dominant victories and are fighting to see who will get the next bantamweight title shot after Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili is done. The co-main event was originally going to be Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque (No. 13 ranked) but due to Diaz's travel issues, the fight was canceled. The new co-main event will be Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk, which should still be a fun fight.
No. 4 ranked Marlon Vera will take on No. 6 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo in another anticipated fight for the bantamweight top five. Figueiredo is a former champion, who was skillful at flyweight and is looking to make excitement as champion in a new weight class. Two veterans will look to get back to winning ways from back-to-back losses as Tony Ferguson will fight Michael Chiesa, at welterweight. No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 10 ranked Loopy Godinez will battle at strawweight to see who will win and get opportunities to compete with the top five fighters. Lightweights will collide as Joel Álvarez will battle Elves Brener in an intriguing scrap.
Light heavyweights will go to war as No. 14 ranked Azamat Murzakanov battles No. 15 ranked Alonzo Menifield. Mohammad Yahya vs Kauê Fernandes is another lightweight scrap that will go down on the prelims. Shamil Gaziev and Don'Tale Mayes will fight at heavyweight, as both need a good win. Guram Kutateladze is another fun fighter who will be returning to action after a year-long layoff to bounce back from two losses against Jordan Vucenic, at lightweight. Kuteladze was originally going to face Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, but he pulled out on July 24 due to an undisclosed injury. The final three fights are Victoria Dudakova vs Sam Hughes at strawweight, Jail Herbert vs Rolando Bedoya at lightweight, and Sedriques Dumas vs Denis Tiuliulin at middleweight.
Prelims for UFC Abu Dhabi begin at noon ET, where they will stream on ABC and ESPN+. On the other hand, the main card will start at 3 pm ET, as it streams on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Any new subscribers can get an ESPN+ subscription for $10.99 per month. They can also save more than 15 percent by purchasing the annual plan at $109.99 per year. Fight fans who do not pay for subscriptions likely will want free streaming options. The only options available will likely be illegal, which Fansided MMA does not condone, but they will be on Google and Reddit when fight day comes.