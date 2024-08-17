UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya live stream: Free Reddit stream
It is almost time for UFC 305, which is the UFC's anticipated return to Perth, Australia on August 17. At the RAC Arena, the main event will be the long-anticipated matchup between Dricus du Plessis, the middleweight champion, and Israel Adesanya, the former champion and No. 2 ranked middleweight. They have had bad blood for a while, and they both look fired up to settle the beef in the Octagon finally. The co-main event will be a flyweight matchup, sure not to disappoint, as No. 4 ranked Kai Kara-France takes on No. 7 ranked Steve Erceg. These warriors are looking to bounce back into their winning ways as Erceg is coming off a title fight loss to Alexandre Pantoja, the current champion, while Kara-France is coming off losses to top contenders, Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.
The main card is even more stacked as No. 5 ranked Mateusz Gamrot battles No. 11 ranked Dan Hooker in a grappler vs striker with possible implications for lightweight title contention. Hard-hitting heavyweights who prefer not to leave fights to judges will slug it out as No. 10 ranked Tai Tuivasa fights No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik. An underrated banger will open up the main card as Li Jingliang will fight Carlos Prates in a welterweight showdown. As this is arguably one of the year's best PPV cards, the prelims have good fights to look forward to, making this whole card worth tuning into. The featured prelim is another grappler vs striker matchup but this time in the heavyweight division in the form of Valter Walker vs Junior Tafa.
A pair of solid featherweights battle it out as Joshua Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos will go down. No. 15 ranked Casey O'Neill will put her ranking on the line as she attempts to bounce back from two losses against Luana Santos, at flyweight. The brother of Gilbert Burns, Herbert Burns, will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses himself as he takes on Jack Jenkins, at featherweight. Also on the prelims, Tom Nolan will fight Alex Reyes at lightweight, Song Kenan battles Ricky Glenn at welterweight as both need a bounce-back win and finally, Stewart Nicoll, a new prospect, will make his UFC debut against Jesús Santos Aguilar, at flyweight. This will be a good card due to nearly every fight having some sort of high stakes in itself.
The early prelims, for UFC 305, will stream on ESPN+ as they begin at 6:30 PM ET. At 8 PM ET, the regular prelims will also stream on ESPN+ but additionally, ESPN. The main card will start at 10 PM ET, exclusively streaming on ESPN+ PPV, for a cost of $79.99. For any new subscribers, there is a good deal available for $134.98, covering the upcoming PPV card and an annual ESPN+ subscription. If any fight fans want to stream for free, there will likely be streaming options available on Reddit and Google for fight day. At Fansided MMA, it is important to note that we do not condone illegal streaming.