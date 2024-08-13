UFC 305 custom shorts, Canelo on UFC Sphere & Michael Chandler giving up on Conor McGregor?
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
UFC 305 custom fight shorts revealed for Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
The UFC started allowing custom shorts for fighters over the last few PPV events and they have been pretty fun. The custom shorts for du Plessis and Adesanya have been revealed.
These are both cool shorts but neither really scream who the fighters are. I think the best shorts so far have been Dustin Poirier and Max Hollway's shorts. I wonder if the fighters have input into what their shorts look like.
Michael Chandler appears to be giving up on Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler has been waiting to fight Conor McGregor for more than a year and it seems that after their June 29 bout was canceled, he's finally moving on,. “I am an optimist by default, so I do believe the Conor fight will happen, but right now we are in a period where things are being talked about,” Chandler said in an interview with Lucky Block. “What date? Is it Conor? Is it pivoting to a different fight? Is it making the best decision for me and my family? I love the idea that Conor and I did ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ we had a training camp, we signed on the dotted line. But as much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight.”
Chandler is probably the only person on the planet left who thinks the McGregor fight is going to happen. I understand his need to hang on to the fight, it could be the biggest moment of his career but his positive attitude could also be the downfall of it. Chandler needs to move on, not a single person would blame him.
Canelo isn't concerned with competing with UFC Sphere on Sept. 14
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is not concerned with his fight going head-to-head with the UFC's Sphere card on the same night. “It’s just different,” Canelo said “Maybe other boxing matches, maybe, but Canelo is different. There are other kind of fights, but Canelo is just different. I don’t care if the UFC is there, when Canelo fights, it’s different."
Canelo is probably right, boxing fans will tune in to his fight and MMA fans will tune into the UFC and honestly, most people will have both on and they will go back-and-forth between the two events.