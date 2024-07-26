UFC 304 weigh-in results, live stream
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 304 card is just 24 hours away and the fighters are all weighed in for the event. All 28 fighters are expected to weigh in on Friday morning in Manchester. We will be updating the results live, as they happen.
Headlining the event is a welterweight scrap between the champion Leon Edwards who is facing Belal Muhammad for the second time. In their first meeting an accidental eye poke to Muhammad stopped the fight and it was declared a no contest.
In the co-main event is another rematch. This time between UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and the challenger Curtis Blaydes. Their first fight ended in a freak injury to Aspinall and Blaydes was awarded the TKO victory.
View all of the weight results below as each fighter makes their way to the scales. So far, all main card fighters have weighed in and are on point for the PPV portion of the card. Unfortunately the same can't be said for the undercard. Jake Hadley missed weight, coming in at 137 pounds for his fight with Caolan Loughran.
UFC 304 complete weigh-in results
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Champ Leon Edwards (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (169) – for the welterweight title
- Interim champ Tom Aspinall (251) vs. Curtis Blaydes (256) – for the interim heavyweight title
- King Green (154.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)
- Christian Leroy Duncan (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185)
- Arnold Allen (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Daniel Pineda (146) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145)
- Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Molly McCann (116)
- Jake Hadley (137) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)
- Modestas Bukauskas (204) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Oban Elliott (170) vs. Preston Parsons (169)
- Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
- Kiefer Crosbie (171) vs. Sam Patterson (170)
- Lukasz Brzeski (235) vs. Mick Parkin (264)
- Alice Ardelean (116) vs. Shauna Bannon (115)