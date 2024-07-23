UFC 304 ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
On July 27, the UFC is coming back to Manchester, England to host UFC 304, where two British champions will headline rematches. The main event is Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against No. 2 ranked Belal Muhammad in a high-level rematch of two fighters who have major win streaks against elite competition.
The co-main event is Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes in an electrifying rematch, where both fighters possess danger in all skills. As the main and co-main events are intriguing rematches, there are other good fights on the main card. No. 15 ranked Bobby Green fights Paddy Pimblett at lightweight, Christian Leroy Duncan takes on fellow middleweight Gregory Rodrigues, and No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen battles No. 9 ranked Giga Chikadze in a featherweight bout.
The main card fights are exciting, but so are the prelims. No. 6 ranked Muhammad Mokaev and No. 8 ranked Manel Kape will fight at flyweight. Featherweights collide as Nathanial Wood and Daniel Pineda battle it out. Molly McCann is a UK favorite who will return to fight Bruna Brasil, at strawweight. Caolán Loughran will take on Jake Hadley in a bantamweight bout.
As for the early prelims, there will be a heavyweight fight between Mick Parkin and Łukasz Brzeski. Orban Elliot will go to war at welterweight when he fights Preston Parsons. Sam Patterson will battle Kiefer Crosbie in yet another welterweight bout. Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean will take place at strawweight. Finally, the fight to open the whole night is Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio.
How much are UFC 304 tickets?
Tickets are still available for fans who want to watch UFC 304. The cheapest ticket on Ticombo is $452, In Row 5, while the most expensive ticket is $1,096, for five plus tickets In Row 9. VividSeats has the lowest price of $220 and the highest price of $2,849. The cheapest ticket prices on Viagogo are $278 while the most expensive tickets are $6,262. Ticketmaster has prices at $299 and the highest prices at $4225. StubHub has cheap tickets at $355 while its expensive tickets are $4,096.
Good tickets are great to have for major fight events, but special benefits can make that experience even better. Luckily for fight fans, VIP packages are still available to buy. Despite being thousands of dollars, the packages include benefits to greatly upgrade an experience with fun moments such as being able to meet UFC fighters, a reserved seat at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and custom fight kits. UFC 304 looks to be a great card that fight fans should not miss with the fun, available opportunities available to attend.