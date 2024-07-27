UFC 304 live results & highlights
The UFC returns to Manchester, England for the first time since UFC 204 and will feature two rematches in the main and co-main event. England's champions Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall will look for redemption after the first fights against their opponents ended controversially.
Edwards hasn't lost since 2015 and will defend his welterweight title for the third time against Belal Muhammad, the first fight against these two at UFC Vegas 21 ended with an accidental eye poke. Muhammad hasn't lost since 2019 and is coming off a win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.
Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and will face Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall and Blaydes faced each other at UFC London which ended with a knee injury to Aspinall in the first round. Blaydes is coming off a win against Jailton Almeida at UFC 299.
The featured bout on the main card will feature No. 15-ranked lightweight King Green and Liverpool's Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett. Green changed his name from Bobby before this fight and is coming off a win against Jim Miller at UFC 300. Pimblett just signed a new contract with the UFC and is on a seven-fight win streak, most recently beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.
Headlining the prelims will be featherweights Nathaniel Wood and Daniel Pineda. Wood is coming off a loss to Muhammad Naimov at UFC 294 while Pineda is coming off a loss to Alex Caceres at UFC Vegas 74.
"Meatball" Molly McCann returns to action against Bruna Brasil. McCann is coming off a win against Diana Belbita at UFC Vegas 85 while Brasil is coming off a loss to Loma Lookboonmee at UFC Vegas 86.
The early prelims are headlined by welterweights Oban Elliott and Preston Parsons. Elliott is on a six-fight win streak, winning his UFC debut against Val Woodburn at UFC 298. Parsons is coming off a win against Matthew Semelsberger at UFC Vegas 84.
Ranked flyweights Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape will feature on the early prelims. This bout was originally on the main card before being moved to the prelims and then ending up on the early prelims. The bad blood between these two has been boiling, leading to a big confrontation at the fighter hotel during fight week. Mokaev is undefeated at 12-0 and is coming off a win against former title challenger Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87. Former RIZIN champion Kape is on a four-fight win streak, most recently beating Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293.
Dana White's Contender Series winner and England's own Mick Parkin will be facing Lukasz Brzeski on the early portion of the card. Parkin is undefeated at 9-0 and is coming off a win against the Ultimate Fighter 30 winner Mohammed Usman at UFC Vegas 89. Brzeski recently picked up his first UFC win against Valter Walker at UFC Vegas 90.
UFC 304 live results & highlights
MAIN CARD
Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
PRELIMINARY CARD
Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean
OFFICIAL RESULTS: