UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad live stream: Free Reddit stream
Manchester, England is getting a PPV event for the first time in many years as the UFC is returning there on July 27 for UFC 304. Two British champions will headline the card in two high-level rematches, where each had anti-climatic endings. The main event is welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending against No. 2 ranked Belal Muhammad in a rematch of a 2021 fight that ended with Muhammad getting accidentally eye-poked and being unable to continue. The co-main event is interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes in a rematch of a 2022 fight that ended with Aspinall blowing his knee quickly, also being unable to continue. A lightweight up-and-comer who is a favorite of British fans, Paddy Pimblett, will be taking on No. 15 ranked Bobby Green.
The main card is loaded with more action as two hard-hitting middleweights, Gregory Rodrigues and Christian Leroy Duncan, will square off. This will be fireworks, as these middleweights are barely ever boring. An electrifying featherweight bout will open the main card that has rankings stakes to go with it. No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen will battle No. 9 ranked Giga Chikadze in what should be a fun striking match. As arguably one of the best main cards of the year goes down, there are interesting fights on the prelims that are worth looking forward to.
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda is another fun featherweight matchup that will go down, as these fighters mostly love to go for finishes to win fights. Molly McCann is another British fan favorite who will be competing, and she is best known for her famous friendship with Pimblett. She will be taking on Bruna Brasil in a strawweight fight. Jake Hadley will take on Caolan Loughran, at bantamweight, and Modestas Bukauskas will battle Marcin Prachnio, at light heavyweight. While Oban Elliot vs Preston Parsons headlines the early prelims at welterweight, an anticipated flyweight fight, that has high stakes for the top of that division, will go down. No. 6 ranked Muhammad Mokaev will fight No. 8 ranked Manel Kape in a grappler vs striker matchup, with some bad blood involved.
How to watch UFC 304 free online
The UFC 304 early prelims start at 6 pm ET, streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The normal prelims stream at 8 pm ET and on ESPN+ but ESPN at that time. The main card is exclusively available on ESPN+ PPV for a cost of $69.99. If there are new subscribers, there is a bundle available that includes UFC 304 access and an annual subscription for the cost of $134.98.