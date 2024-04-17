UFC 303 tickets are already insane ahead of Conor McGregor’s return
By Amy Kaplan
The return of Conor McGregor was always going to be a big deal. But coming off several losses and a long layoff, some wondered if he'd still hold the selling power he once did. That question has been answered in an emphatic way with the opening prices for tickets to UFC 303 where he'll fight Michael Chandler.
According to one ticketing site, StubHub, the cheapest seats are going for $1,024 for the upper section. At the time of writing, someone purchased $6,273 lower seats. The most expensive seats on the site right now are floor seats. It's section G, Row C for $21,598. These are all before the fees of course.
We expect these prices to go up and not down the closer the date nears, it's a McGregor fight, everyone will want to be there. The craziest thing is that there's no other fights announced for the card yet. No co-main, nothing. So people are literaly paying these prices just for McGregor.
UFC 303 tickets start at just over $1,000 for Conor McGregor's return to MMA
The event takes place during UFC International Fight Week which will include the UFC 303 event, UFC X the fan expo, Power Slap 8, and the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. There's going to be plenty of free fan events too incase you can't afford the tickets to the fight. The press conference and weigh-ins will be free and open to the public.
McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since he lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier. His last fight, July 2021 saw him suffer a gruesome leg break that forced him on the sidelines for years. During his recovery time he filmed Road House and The Ultimate Fighter alongside Chandler. Stay tuned for fight announcements for UFC 303 to start rolling in the coming days and weeks.