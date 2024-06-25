UFC 303 ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
UFC 303 is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on June 29. It will be headlined by the electrifying title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. No. 3 ranked Brian Ortega and No. 14 ranked Diego Lopes will be co-headlining in a fun fight, taking place at featherweight. This card is during International Fight Week, so ticket prices may be pricey for many people. However, there are various options that exist for fight fans to still get into the event.
The lowest, available ticket price on Ticketmaster is $423 while the highest price is $23,500. Viagogo is selling the lowest price at $354 while the highest ticket price is at $39,177. On Seat Geek, low-priced tickets are available at $391 while the most high-priced ones are $28,757. On VividSeats, the prices range from $380 to $7,237. There are a few tickets left available on Ticombo. Three tickets are left on Floor 1 which are $3,250 per person. There is one ticket available for Floor 2 which is $2,848.
If fight fans want to go further with their experience seeing a UFC fight card, there are VIP packages available. In addition to having good seats, there are other benefits that exist, such as reserved seats at the ceremonial weigh-ins, meet-and-greets with UFC fighters, and framed fight card posters signed by the fighters. Though the packages may cost thousands of dollars, it is worth it to add to an experience many will not forget.
UFC 303 ticket prices are still highly expensive, despite no Conor McGregor
The main event and co main event are guaranteed fireworks, but they are not the only fights that are worth tuning into. No. 10 ranked light heavyweight Anthony Smith will take on No. 11 ranked Carlos Ulberg in a veteran vs prospect clash. No. 7 ranked bantamweight Macy Chiasson will attempt to ascend into the top five by fighting No. 3 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva. Since both women are mostly finishers, this should be a solid scrap. No. 14 ranked Michael Page, who is looking to ascend into the top ten, faces undefeated, No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
As for the prelims, Joe Pyfer vs Marc-André Barriault will be an exciting middleweight showdown. Cub Swanson faces Andre Fili at featherweight, Charles Jourdain will fight Jean Silva in another featherweight bout, and bantamweights, Payton Talbott and Yanis Ghemmouri, will battle it out.
The early prelims include No. 14 ranked strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez taking on No. 15 ranked Gillian Robertson. Andrei Arlovski, the oldest current fighter on the UFC roster, will fight Martin Buday, at heavyweight. Flyweights clash as Rei Tsuruya and Carlos Hernandez fight. Finally, Ricky Simon and Vinicius Oliveira will battle at bantamweight.