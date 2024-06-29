UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka live stream: Free Reddit stream
The UFC will return to the fight capital of the world for UFC 303. This massive event was originally scheduled to be headlined by Conor McGregor who was making his long-awaited return. Unfortunately, McGregor suffered an unknown injury, forcing the main event to be canceled. The co-main event was originally going to be former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill fighting up-and-coming prospect Carlos Ulberg but Hill was also forced out of the fight due to an injury.
The new main event is a rematch between current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. The new co-main event is No. 5 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega taking on No. 14 ranked Diego Lopes. No. 3 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva will look to bounce back from her recent title fight loss when she faces No. 7 ranked Macy Chiasson. Finally, the undefeated No. 7 ranked prospect Ian Machado Garry will take on No. 14 ranked Michael Page.
Though McGregor pulled out, the PPV was saved and it will still exciting to watch. The prelims are solid as there are intriguing matchups there. Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault will be an exciting scrap due to both fighters being finishers. Some experienced veterans who have fought many top UFC names will be competing in the prelims as well.
Cub Swanson is a veteran who has fought some of the top featherweights in the world, and he comes to fight every time. Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Renato Moicano are some major featherweight names Swanson has shared the Octagon with. He versus Andre Fili should be a fun one. Andre Arlovski is 45 years old and is the oldest fighter on the UFC's active roster. He has fought some of the top heavyweights in the world such as Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, and Alistair Overeem. Andre faces Martin Buday at UFC 303.
The UFC 303 prelims will also feature promising, young prospects looking to continue to shine to build their names up. Featherweight Charles Jourdain will be competing along with bantamweights Payton Talbott and Vinicius Oliveira. We are in for exciting fights.
How to watch UFC 303 for free
The UFC 303 early prelims begin at 6 pm ET, and they stream on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The regular prelims stream at 8 pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN. As for the main card, this will be available exclusively on ESPN+ for a PPV price of $79.99. For any new subscribers, they can purchase a bundle that includes UFC 303 access and a year-long subscription for $134.98. If you are looking to avoid the cost of the PPV, you'll have to stream illegally. Unfortunately, we cannot condone illegal activity but quick searches on Reddit might turn up some streams.