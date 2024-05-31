UFC 302 weigh-in results, live stream
The UFC returns after a week off to Newark, New Jersey for the 10th time in the organization's history. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will be getting his third and most likely last shot at the title against champion Islam Makhachev.
Poirier is coming off a fight-of-the-year contender against Benoit Saint Denis as Makhachev hasn't lost since 2015 and is looking for his third title defense. Being a former foe of Poirier, Makhachev's training partner and UFC hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner for this fight.
The co-main event will feature former middleweight champion Sean Strickland against Paulo Costa. Strickland is looking to bounce back after losing the title to Dricus du Plessis while Costa is coming off a loss to another former champion in Robert Whittaker.
The featured bout on the main card will feature No. 15-ranked welterweight Kevin Holland, who is moving back up to middleweight, against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Holland is on a two-fight losing streak, most recently dropping a decision to newcomer Michael "Venom" Page while Oleksiejczuk will be looking to avoid his second straight loss.
The main card is rounded out by a rematch between Niko Price and Alex Morono. Price won the first matchup way back in 2017 but the result was changed to a no-contest due to a failed drug test. The main card opens up with Randy Brown, who is on a two-fight win streak, against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. dos Santos is coming off a draw to Rinat Fakhretdinov after winning two straight.
The preliminary card is opened up by decorated kickboxer Cesar Almeida and Sambo champion Roman Kopylov. Almeida was successful in his UFC debut while Kopylov is coming off a loss to Anthony Hernandez. The early preliminary card features the return of Mickey Gall, who is looking to avoid his third straight loss, against Bassil Hafez. Hafez had a memorable UFC debut loss against contender Jack Della Maddalena.
The early preliminary card is rounded out by a women's bantamweight bout between Ailin Perez, who is on a two-fight win streak, and Joselyne Edwards. There's bad blood between these two fighters as Edwards attacked Perez at the UFC Performance Institute in November.
UFC 302 official weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Islam Makhachev () vs. Dustin Poirier ()
- Sean Strickland () vs. Paulo Costa ()
- Kevin Holland () vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk ()
- Niko Price () vs. Alex Morono ()
- Randy Brown () vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ()
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Cesar Almeida () vs. Roman Kopylov ()
- Jailton Almeida () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()
- Grant Dawson () vs. Joe Solecki ()
- Phil Rowe () vs. Jake Matthews ()
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
- Mikey Gall () vs. Bassil Hafez ()
- Ailin Perez () vs. Joselyne Edwards ()
- Mitch Raposo () vs. Andre Lima ()