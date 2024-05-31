UFC 302 ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
By Anwesha Nag
UFC 302, headlined by the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, is set to go down the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 1, 2024. In the co-main event, Sean Strickland will face Paulo Costa in a middleweight clash. The high stakes of the main event, along with the history and legacy that are on the line, can surely mean a heavy toll on your pockets if you want to attend the event. Thankfully, there is a wide range of ticket prices to choose your seats from.
On Ticketmaster, the official partner for the event, tickets are currently available lowest at $384 and highest at $4,000+. On Viagogo, the price ranges from $472 to $2,798 approximately. The cheapest tickets on StubHub costs $340 while the most expensive ones start from $2,423.
VividSeats is selling UFC 302 tickets the lowest at $327; it goes up to $2,220+ for the cage-side seats. Very few tickets are still available on Ticombo, where you will get mezzanine floor seats starting from $635 and cage-side floor tickets at $1,103. On all websites, the highest-priced tickets are for the seats on the floor and closer to the cage.
For those who want the ultimate UFC experience, the promotion puts VIP packages on sale with bundle premium seats with extras like pre-fight receptions, meet-and-greets with fighters, and exclusive merchandise. With the prices sometimes exceeding $10,000, UFC VIP packages are undeniably expensive. However, these packages cater to the ultimate UFC fan who wants an unforgettable experience.
Who else is fighting on the UFC 302 card?
The main event of UFC 302 is a clash of two fighting styles. It is also Dustin Poirier's last chance at winning an undisputed UFC gold. For Islam Makhachev, it is the chance to show the fighting world that he is indeed as good as they say.
No. 1 middleweight contender Sean Strickland is locking horns with No. 7-ranked middleweight after weeks of trash-talking at each other. Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Holland will take on Michael Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight bout, Nico Price is to fight Alex Morono at welterweight, and Randy Brown will fight Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos to kickstart the main card.
In the prelims, Cesar Almeida fights Roman Kopylov at middleweight, Jailton Almeida faces Alexander Romanov at heavyweight, Grant Dawson will take on Joe Solecki at lightweight, and Phil Rowe will test Jake Matthews at welterweight.
The early prelims will see Mickey Gall return to the UFC to fight Bassil Hafez. Before that, Ailin Perez and Joselyn Edwards are to clash heads at bantamweight and settle their rivalry once and for all after a fallout at The UFC Performance Institute. The card will open with a flyweight fight between Andre Lima