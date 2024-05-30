UFC 302 press conference live stream
The UFC is set to make a return to Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1 for their UFC 302 event. The card headlined by the lightweight title fight is one of the most anticipated of the year, and it kicks off an action-packed month for the promotion too.
The main event of UFC 302 will see Islam Makhachev make his third defense of the lightweight title, after two successful defenses against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev is already the fourth longest-reigning champion in the 155-pound division gold's history.
He will be defending the title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Having last held that title in 2019, Poirier looks to become an undisputed champion for the first time in his career with his 39th professional fight.
The co-main event will be a five-round middleweight bout. The penultimate fight on June 1 will see a former champion go against a former title contender.
Former champion and no. 1-ranked Sean Strickland will go up against the no. 7-ranked Paulo Costa. This will be a match that could be interesting for the entire 185-pound division.
Kevin Holland makes a move up to middleweight for the first time since 2021, and he hopes to push himself back into the winning column. He will be going up against Michal Oleksiejczuk, who hopes to kick off a steady winning streak.
The sole heavyweight fight offering on the card will see Jailton Almeida clash with Alexander Romanov. The main card curtain-raiser will be a welterweight fight between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
The card will also feature a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki. With Dawson serving as a heavy favorite, this fight is the greatest wagining disparity on the card.
Opening up the card will be a flyweight bout that could shake up things in the division. Mitch Raposo will be making his promotional debut against the promotion's recent acquisition, Andre Lima.
Whilst all that action will take place at the Prudential Center, the UFC 302 fight week is filled with other events in the build-up to fight night. The UFC 302 pre-event press conference will take place at the Prudential Center Practice Rank.
Here is all you need to know about the UFC 302 press conference.
Watch the UFC 302 press conference
Before they step into the Octagon, some fighters will be a part of the pre-event press conference. The pre-event press conference will emanate from the and will feature several fighters on the card.
For the UFC 302 press conference, only the main event and co-main event fighters will be in attendance. Below is the list of athletes set to be at the press conference.
- Islam Makhachev
- Dustin Poirier
- Sean Strickland
- Paulo Costa
The UFC 302 pre-event press conference is set to begin at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.