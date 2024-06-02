UFC 302 post-fight press conference live stream
With all the action at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, settled at the end of UFC 302 -- and the fate of both the UFC lightweight championship and the career of Dustin Poirier determined -- it's time to hear about the fallout.
The winners of the main and co-main event are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here.
Some of the main card’s other participants — including the winners of Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, Niko Price vs. Alex Morono and Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos — may also appear. When UFC CEO Dana White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight's events and any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 303 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses.
Watch the UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier post-fight press conference
In the main event of the evening, Islam Makhachev put the UFC lightweight championship on the line against Dustin Poirier. This marks Makhachev's third attempt at successfully defending the lightweight championship after capturing it with a win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Makhachev's two defenses heading into tonight both took place last year against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev took a decision in a Fight of the Year classic at UFC 284 and knocked out the then-featherweight champion in a short-notice bout at UFC 294.
Poirier earned this title shot with a knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March. It's his third time attempting to capture the lightweight gold after unsuccessfully challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier has been interim champion before, earning that title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 236.
Adding to the storylines surrounding the main event is that Nurmagomedov will be in the corner of Makhachev, his protégé, and Poirier claiming he will retire with a loss here tonight.
The co-main event, scheduled for five rounds, saw former middleweight champion Sean Strickland take on Paulo Costa.
This marked Strickland's first fight since losing the middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January. That loss snapped a three-fight win streak Strickland was on, which included his upset of Israel Adesanya to capture the title at UFC 293.
Costa has lost three of his last four. The former middleweight title challenger dropped a decision to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February -- Costa's first piece of MMA action since August 2022.
The next UFC event takes place next week with a UFC Fight Night event in Louisville, Kentucky. That card will be headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov.
Meanwhile, the next UFC pay-per-view event will take place in four weeks with UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, as part of this year's UFC International Fight Week, will see the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, as he takes on Michael Chandler.