UFC 301 fight scrapped after terrifying weigh-in (Video)
Willam Gomis' fight has been canceled after his concerning weigh-in.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday morning in Rio, a frightening and frankly confusing scene unfolded with UFC 301 fighter William Gomis. The fighter looked like a zombie on the scales, stumbling up to the scale and had to be carried off stage by security. The crazy part of it all was he came in at 146 pounds, three whole pounds under what was required of him.
His condition made no sense, why had he cut so much weight to the point of concern when he didn't need to? Until there's some explanation we may never know. The fight has been called off, according to his team.
Watch the concerning weigh-in below.
Gomis was set to face Jean Silva on Saturday on the undercard of UFC 301.
This is not normal for Gomis who has never missed weight in his 15 professional bouts. During the UFC weigh-in show both former champion Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder voiced their concern over the way he looked. In fact, as he hobbled to the scales they assumed was over weight, due to his fatigue and appearance.
Full UFC 301 weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)
- Jose Aldo (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)
- Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)
- Michel Pereira (186) vs. Ihor Potieria (185)
- Caio Borralho (186) vs. Paul Craig (185)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Jack Shore (145.5)
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)
- Elves Brener (156) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (155.5)
- William Gomis (143.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)
- Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156)
- Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (125.5)
- Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
- Kevin Borjas (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125)
This is a developing story and we'll update when more news is revealed.