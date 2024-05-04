UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg results
Follow along with FanSided MMA during UFC 301 for all the updates and highlights throughout the night.
By Adam Stocker
The UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with UFC 301. In the main event, Alexandre Pantoja makes his second defense of the UFC flyweight title against Australian Steve Erceg. Pantoja will receive a hero's welcome as he fights in front of his home country since Dec. 20, 2013. In his last fight, Pantoja defeated Brandon Royval at UFC 296. Pantoja entered UFC 301 on a five-fight winning streak.
Since losing his second professional fight, Erceg won 11 straight fights to earn his first title fight. Erceg's rise to the title picture has been incredible. The Australian made his UFC debut on June 10, 2023. Less than a year later, he is challenging for a title.
The co-main event features the return of one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Jose Aldo. Following his loss at UFC 278 to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo retired. While retired Aldo did box twice but decided to return to the Octagon after a nearly two-year hiatus. Before his loss to Dvalishvili, Aldo had won three straight fights and was one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division. Aldo will fight Jonathan Martinez in his return to competition. Martinez has won six-straight fights to climb to 12th in the UFC bantamweight rankings.
The rest of the UFC 301 main card is rounded out by a pair of UFC staples, light heavyweight Anthony Smith and middleweight Paul Craig. Smith and Craig have fought regularly for the promotion since debuting in 2016. Smith will fight undefeated prospect Vitor Petrino. While Craig will open the main card against Caio Borralho, who is unbeaten in his last 15 fights.
UFC 301 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42
Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dione Barbosa defeated Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ismael Bonfim defeated Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alessandro Costa defeated Kevin Bojas via TKO, Round 2 - 1:35