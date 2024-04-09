UFC 300 ticket prices: How much will it cost to witness history in person?
Here's how much it will cost to see UFC 300 live in person on April 13.
By Amy Kaplan
If you are a legitimate UFC fan, you understand the importance of UFC 300. The event is the 300th PPV for the promotion since its inception 30 years ago. If you attend UFC 300, you'll get 13 insane fights, including three title fights topping the card. We wouldn't be shocked if the UFC revealed something special as a surprise during the event.
Headlining the card is a title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title. The co-main event is a women's strawweight title fight between champion Weili Zhang and challenger Xiaonan Yan. And the third fight on the card is the first time a BMF champion will be defending his title when Justin Gaethje tales on Max Holloway.
There are several former UFC champions fighting on the card including a wild fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt who will open the card as the first fight of the night. Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut and Bo Nickal looks to keep his undefeated record intact.
How much are UFC 300 tickets?
At press time, there are still UFC 300 tickets available but don't expect them to be available for very long. According to StubHub, the venue has 20,000 seats and is not yet sold out. The cheapest seat on the site is listed at $494 for the upper section. The most expensive seat is going for just over $2,100 and it's not even a floor seat. If you want a floor seat you'll be paying at least $2,800 but you'll have to find them on another seat.
UFC 300 fight card (UPDATED)
- Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jamahal Hill
- Weili Zhang (C) vs. Xiaonan Yan
- Justin Gaethje (C) vs. Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
The event takes place on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.