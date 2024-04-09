UFC 300 predictions & odds: Will the card make history as promised?
Here are our predictions for UFC 300, along with the up-to-date betting odds for every fight.
Zhang Weili (-390) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+280)
UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and top contender Yan Xiaonan will make history in the UFC's first-ever all-China title fight. Weili will pick up where she left off in her dominant win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292. Xiaonan's unorthodox timing on the feet will give Weili some issues in the opening round, but Weili will find her timing by Round 2's conclusion.
Xiaonan will slow down in Round 3, leading to Weili utilizing her range and mixing up her standup attacks. A big takedown in Round 3 by Weili will lead to a wild scramble between the two strawweights. After sealing the top mount, Weili will finish Xiaonan with ground-and-pound to retain her title.
Prediction: Zhang Weili by TKO/KO
Alex Pereira (-150) vs. Jamahal Hill (+118)
The UFC 300 main event will live up to the hype and play out as a five-round chess match between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Hill's long hiatus will lead to a slow, methodical approach to the beginning of the fight with Pereira. Pereira's leg kicks will frustrate Hill in the opening rounds, leading to Hill attempting to change levels and get the fight to the ground.
Pereira, however, will be able to stifle Hill's takedown attempts and limit any lasting damage. Rounds 4 and 5 will stay on the feet, with Pereira dealing the bigger blows, including a Round 4 knockdown with a left hook. Despite coming close to getting finished, Hill will rally in Round 5, but Pereira will walk away with a tightly-contested decision win to retain the light heavyweight title.
Prediction: Alex Pereira by decision