UFC 300 predictions & odds: Will the card make history as promised?
Here are our predictions for UFC 300, along with the up-to-date betting odds for every fight.
Charles Oliveira (+176) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-230)
An under-discussed 'Fight of the Night' contender, top lightweights Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will bring the Las Vegas crowd to its feet in a three-round battle. Tsarukyan will get off to a great start with his wrestling in Round 1, utilizing an early takedown and nearly finishing Oliveira with ground-and-pound. But, a busted-up Oliveira will rally in Round 2, stuffing Tsarukyan's takedown attempts and utilizing his speed with his kickboxing.
A back-and-forth Round 3 on the feet features a fading Tsarukyan with about a minute left in the fight. Oliveira will win the fight with a final-minute barrage and will do just enough to pull off the upset in the judges' eyes.
Prediction: Charles Oliveira by decision
Justin Gaethje (-250) vs. Max Holloway (+190)
Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway's BMF title clash will go the distance, but damage accumulation will determine who walks away with the belt. Holloway and Gaethje get off to a frantic start in Rounds 1 and 2, with both fighters earning early knockdowns. As promised, both fighters will keep the fight standing and have an impromptu kickboxing match inside the Octagon.
Holloway's second lightweight appearance will be better than his UFC 236 loss to Dustin Poirier. Gaethje will look to slow down Holloway's pressure with leg kicks that Holloway will struggle to check. Gaethje's bodywork in the mid-rounds will stifle Holloway as the championship rounds approach. While Gaethje will be unable to finish a tough Holloway, he'll get the nod on the judges' scorecards after leaving Holloway's face a bloody mess.
Prediction: Justin Gaethje by decision